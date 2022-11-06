The Examiner
Trade mission to Indonesia to focus on maritime goods

November 7 2022 - 5:00am
Tasmania official take trade mission to Indonesia

State Trade Minister Madeline Ogilvie says a mission to Indonesia with a focus on maritime relationships will help build a long-lasting economic partnership.

