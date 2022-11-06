Tasmania official take trade mission to Indonesia

State Trade Minister Madeline Ogilvie says a mission to Indonesia with a focus on maritime relationships will help build a long-lasting economic partnership.
"It's quite incredible for our small state, which does so well in maritime, so well in shop building, to be engaged in senior levels with the Indonesian authorities on looking at how we can sell and provide more of our services and equipment to Indonesia," Ms Ogilvie said.
Indonesia has a large trade market for Tasmania, and is at a key time with the upcoming G20 conference as well as more Indo-Pacific maritime conferences.
The week-long mission will see Tasmanian officials meet with Indonesia's trade and defence ministers in Jakarta.
Ms Ogilvie called it a "pivotal moment" for Tasmania's relationship with Indonesia.
MOST READ: Details provided on tragic quad bike crash
Other commercial items include technology, digital and data, and programming, which Ms Ogilvie called a "niche" of Tasmania.
She highlighted the importance of diplomacy with the country through commercial means.
"When it comes to the Indo-Pacific we are facing, it's very important to reach out and do what we can," Ms Ogilvie said.
Pivot Maritime and Australian Maritime College representatives will also attend the mission.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.