A formal apology will be given on Tuesday to survivors of institutional violence and sex crimes in Tasmania.
MP Madeleine Ogilvie said the apology will be on behalf of all Tasmanians.
"It's a very serious matter we take very seriously," she said.
Ms Ogilvie said the government want to give a "genuine, heartfelt and meaningful apology".
"I want to say to the victims that we will stand with you, we know how important this is," she said.
"Our hearts are with you, as are the hearts of all Tasmanians."
Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings was announced in 2020, and saw months of testimonials from victims.
The hearings concluded in September with a final report to be expected on May 1, 2023.
Ms Ogilvie said it will be a moment to "recognise the hurt and harm that has been caused to the good people of Tasmania."
While Tasmanian awaits the commission results, Ms Ogilvie said the apology was about "pausing to apologise."
Labor MP Janie Finlay said the apology will be an "important moment."
"There has been significant trauma in our community for decades, and in fact, the process recently has, in some instances, been re-traumatising for people," she said.
Ms Finlay said "inconsistencies with the pathway through to this apology" were also difficult for survivors.
She said she trusted any recommendations made from this process would be taken seriously by the government.
"[The government] ensure that we can create a Tasmania that is safe and looks after Tasmanians," Ms Finlay said.
House leader Nic Street said the commission hearings had been " incredibly distressing."
"The Commission of Inquiry has shone an essential light on the failings that have occurred across multiple governments, and it is vital that as elected representatives, we acknowledge the ongoing trauma and impacts these failings have had, on far too many Tasmanians," he said.
Counselling support will be available to anyone who needs it before, during and after the apology, at Parliament House and at locations where it is being livestreamed.
The commission was launched after the Education Department established an investigation into its dealing with child sexual abuse matters and an investigation was made into allegations of misconduct at Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
The hearings revealed decades of abuse across numerous public settings such as schools, hospitals, and foster homes.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
