JackJumpers coach Scott Roth refused to blame his team's nightmare travel schedule for the nail-biting two-point loss to Brisbane.
The side travelled in excess of 13,000 kilometres during the week for fixtures in New Zealand and Perth before returning home to Hobart for Saturday's 74-72 defeat to a team which had not played for nine days.
Asked how big a challenge this had been, Roth replied: "Zero. I've said this in the past but some people actually work for a living. They get up, go to work at seven, come home at five and we're just asking guys to show up and play 15-20 minutes here and there.
"The fans don't care how you got here. They just want you to play as well as you possibly can so we make absolutely zero excuses about that. We're privileged to play this game. Energy and all that stuff has to be there nightly for us and travel's travel."
The loss leaves the JackJumpers mid-table on five and five and the team headed into a mini-break with a family day at Wrest Point on Sunday.
Up to 1500 fans swarmed to the event where all players, coaches and staff took part in a morning of activities, photos and signings.
Free registrations for the event were snapped up within four hours of going on offer last month and Roth said that showed the impact the NBL franchise is having on Tasmania.
"This is a big event for us. Last year we had a hundred people now we've got a thousand to see these players and their families and we're excited to engage in the community," he said.
"We're going into this break in a relatively good position - not satisfied by any means - but we're standing five and five and have eight or nine days to regroup and relax a bit because we've got a lot of work ahead of us and we'll see how it goes."
The break will give players Will Magnay and Clint Steindl more time to recover from injury with the JackJumpers' next fixture against the New Zealand Breakers in Hobart on November 18.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.