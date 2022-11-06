The Examiner
Veteran pacer begins final campaign with brilliant Mowbray win

By Greg Mansfield
November 6 2022 - 9:30pm
Ryley Major, driven by Rohan Hillier, scores a first-up win in the Free-For-All at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture by Stacey Lear
Trainer Neville Allison and owner Kingsley Jarman continue to enjoy success with top dog Nail 'Em Fencer.
Former Tasmanian-based apprentice Brandon Louis brought up his 100th career win in WA on Saturday.

Star pacer Ryley Major took the first step on what could be a prolonged final campaign when he won his 34th race at Mowbray on Sunday night.

