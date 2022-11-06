The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

North Tasmanian Stephanie Trethewey on the importance of Perinatal Mental Health Week

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated November 7 2022 - 7:29am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Tretheway with her son, Elliot, and daughter, Evie, on their farm in Dunorlan. Picture supplied

When Stephanie Trethewey moved from Melbourne to Dunorlan with her husband, Sam, and her six-month old son Elliot, she found it difficult to adjust.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.