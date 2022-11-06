Riverside Olympic have pulled off a significant coup with the recruitment of Midas coach Lynden Prince.
Described as "Riverside royalty" in the club's Facebook announcement, Prince is the vice-captain of the Windsor Park outfit's team of the half-century, a life member and multiple title and best and fairest winner.
As a coach, Prince has enjoyed success in every role, leading Riverside men and women to Northern Championship titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
Teaming up with Olympic clubmate Frank Compton, Prince guided Launceston United to second place and a cup final in the club's maiden Women's Super League campaign before going one better in both this year, securing a league and cup double.
Prince will take charge of Olympic's younger players in the first year of the NPL under-21 competition.
The club board said he will also provide support as an assistant to newly-appointed NPL head coach Helder dos Santos Silva.
"We welcome Lynden back to our club for 2023," it said.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
