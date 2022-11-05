Man seriously injured in paraglider crash at Jetsonville

A 51-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after his powered paraglider crashed on private farm land in Jetsonville, near Scottsdale, on Saturday night.
Tasmania and emergency services attended the scene at about 7.30pm following reports of the incident.
The man was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Police said no other people were injured in the crash.
The Tasmanian Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association and the Sports Aviation Federation of Australia have been notified of the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.