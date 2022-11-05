The Examiner
A 51-year-old man has been flown to Royal Hobart Hospital following a paraglider crash at Jetsonville

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated November 6 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:16am
Man seriously injured in paraglider crash at Jetsonville

A 51-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after his powered paraglider crashed on private farm land in Jetsonville, near Scottsdale, on Saturday night.

