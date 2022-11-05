Man in stable condition following paraglider crash near Scottsdale

A 51-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after his powered paraglider crashed on private farm land in Jetsonville, near Scottsdale, on Saturday night.
Tasmania and emergency services attended the scene at about 7.20pm following reports of the incident.
The man, identified as a local by emergency services, was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Tasmania Police Acting Inspector Michael Gillies said in a statement on Sunday the man was in a stable condition.
Acting Inspector Gillies said no other people were injured in the crash, and a report would be put together in the coming weeks into the cause of the crash.
However, he said at this stage there was no indication of the cause of the incident, and police had not had the chance to interview the man.
The Tasmanian Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association and the Sports Aviation Federation of Australia have been notified of the crash.
A spokesperson from SAFA said the man was undergoing surgery for his injuries.
