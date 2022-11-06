Compulsory voting in the recent local government elections showed the power of Tasmania's creatives.
Not red, not blue, not teal, purple or green. Creative. All the colours!
New City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson and deputy Matthew Garwood are two stand-out creatives.
I happened to be reading Launceston writer Robbie Arnott's latest book, Limberlost, when I learned Gibson and Garwood had been elected.
Limberlost is a beasty book, loaded with the texture of our Tamar Valley. It is crowded with orchards, river, timber-getting; with a wounded quoll talisman.
A written journey, where I smelled the wet leaves and musky understory.
During the past five years, Arnott has emerged as an internationally recognised expert storyteller, making his word magic about Tasmania.
He is lauded by Thomas Keneally, Richard Flanagan and others who know more than me. Arnott was raised and schooled in Launceston.
He has a multi-generational connection to the Tamar Valley.
Launceston is a place of dancers, writers and musicians of all order. (I could hear Diwali rhythms from Civic Square when I wrote this column last Sunday.)
In Launceston, creativity isn't limited to where you went to school, which club you qualify to join, which faith your follow (or not).
Gibson and Garwood have overachieved in Tasmania's performing arts. Gibson as a teacher and director and Garwood as the 'the tattooed tenor'.
Their electoral wins highlighted the scale of Launceston's creative vote.
Between them, Garwood and Gibson garnered 24.6 per cent of the vote followed by council newbies Joe Pentridge and George Razay (as of last Sunday with 50 per cent of vote counted).
The creatives had the numbers - the scale of their vote highlighted just how many people are connected one way or another - audience, performer, parent, partner - to creative pursuits in Launceston.
While there are many who've paid for children's ballet or violin lessons, for every Launceston child whose parents can afford such things, there are easily another 50 who've flourished within the city's varied and free community arts projects.
The creatives have captured the citadel!
Okay, now I'm a little over-excited. This election, this vote says 'you've got the power''.
Dr George Razay and Joe Pentridge will bring exuberance to the table.
It will be a noisy table - but the best family dinners are the noisy ones where ideas or differences are thrashed out - ideally, without turning the cutlery on each other.
George and Joe will need a little coaching on the niceties of local government.
Neither is likely to be swayed or give in to pressure. They will need to learn the art of compromise. Whoops.
There was a certain sweet irony that Joe built his fabulous little (illegal) bridge before a generational flood?
Or, was it a creative 'sign' to let common-sense find a solution? Arguably, the best political attention-seeking exercise in 40 years?
But it's the election of two creatives to our most senior roles that makes my soul sing.
Most creatives know how to make magic without dollars.
Think creative accounting?! Many creatives have pushed through the bullying and slagging that often comes when you stand out.
Most creatives know the power of collaboration, whether with a gallery or in a production company.
Stars have been born, well, elected in this instance.
There are some super big egos at the table.
How their energy is harnessed and directed to whole-of-community representation will be the challenge.
