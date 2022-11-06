The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gibson, Garwood: new-look Launceston council a creative endeavour

By Danielle Blewett
November 6 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian creatives of all colours have found seats in local government.

Compulsory voting in the recent local government elections showed the power of Tasmania's creatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.