One youth dead, another in stable condition

Update - November 6, 7am: Sadly, a 16-year-old male has passed away due to serious injuries he sustained in a crash.
The female who was also involved in the crash is in a stable condition recovering at the North-West Regional Hospital.
The matter is being investigated by Crash Investigation Services with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.
November 5, 8.30pm: Two teenagers are in hospital with critical injuries after they were involved in a single vehicle crash.
Tasmania police said the incident happened about 3pm on Saturday on Tram Road in Oldina.
The ATV vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old male from Wivenhoe, who is currently in a critical condition.
The passenger, a 16-year-old woman from Penguin is also in a critical condition.
Both teenagers are in the North West Regional Hospital.
Acting Sergeant Barrow said both youths are currently being treated in hospital and their families are with them.
"I would like to remind motorists to drive to the conditions and be especially careful on gravel roads," he said.
MORE TO COME
