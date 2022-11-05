Tasmania came within a Jack McVeigh shot of taking Brisbane to overtime at home for the third time.
With seconds remaining, the shot missed and the Bullets held on for a 74-72 win but the JackJumpers could take solace from reducing an 18-point deficit to just one on another thrilling night of NBL at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Scott Roth's men outscored their opponents 42-28 in the second half but were left ruing a lacklustre start and a season-low 33.8 field goal percentage.
Despite the late disappointment, the coach refused to lay any blame on McVeigh.
"I just told Jack basically to back himself and if he wanted to shoot the three I'd live with the three. The two was a good look for him, those are shots that he practises and I don't mind it at all," he said.
"It's a great, great experience for a young player like that who is going to be a part of this franchise for a long time to know that the ball is in his hands at that moment.
"Sometimes the growth is not making those shots and having those opportunities later on this year or next year and feeling confident about it. So I was quite happy with him and the shot he got."
Fielding the same starting five for the 10th straight game, the JackJumpers trailed throughout to a side featuring NBA star Aron Baynes, Jason Cadee making his 350th appearance and Tanner Krebs returning to the city of his birth.
Targeting a third straight win, the second-bottom Bullets produced a succession of first-half highlights, not least the stunning quarter-back pass from Harry Froling - brother of Launceston Tornadoes captain Keely - to find Tyrell Harrison under the basket.
Without a first-quarter three-pointer for the first time this season (zero from 11) and down by 16 at the main break, the Jackies bounced back in style, shooting six from 12 in the third quarter compared to zero from three for Brisbane.
The margin was gradually whittled away but every time the home side threatened, the door was slammed shut.
A successful coach's challenge by Roth late on proved pivotal and when Baynes - who scored eight of the Bullets' 10 final-quarter points - missed a free throw the Jackies had 11 seconds to try and win it.
McVeigh would finish top scorer with 17 points but it was little consolation.
Roth called the game of two halves a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde encounter but praised Brisbane and especially Cadee for their achievements.
"We sit here five and five and the world is still spinning, it's all good," he added.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
