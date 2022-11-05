The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania JackJumpers lose NBL thriller in Hobart

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 5 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack McVeigh top-scored for the JackJumpers but missed a late shot to tie the match. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania came within a Jack McVeigh shot of taking Brisbane to overtime at home for the third time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.