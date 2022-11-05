Spinner Jarrod Freeman stole the show when he returned to his home town to face the Greater Northern Raiders.
Fresh from starring roles with the Tasmanian Tigers in the Sheffield Shield, the former George Town, Beaconsfield and Mowbray player shifted his focus to his latest club side Lindisfarne in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Facing the Northern side at UTAS Stadium, Freeman took 4-36 with his 24 overs also producing an impressive 10 maidens.
He was chiefly responsible for restricting Raiders to 173 all out on the first day of a two-day match over the weekend.
In response, Lindisfarne reached a patient 2-23 off 17 overs by stumps.
Winning the toss and electing to bat against a star-studded visiting side, Tim Coyle's men looked good at 1-62 before losing 4-11.
After losing Cooper Anthes early to white-ball international Nathan Ellis (2-27), fellow opener John Hayes compiled a patient 35 off 74 balls with strong support from Alistair Taylor (20 off 39) and Charlie Eastoe (30 off 77) with the trio each enjoying four boundaries.
Taylor's departure sparked the mini-collapse and it was left to Dravid Rao to stop the rot. Batting at nine, the Launceston spinner made sure the tail wagged with an unbeaten 33 supported by 16 from James Beattie and 10 from Brayden DeVries which contributed to useful partnerships of 39 and 20 for the last two wickets.
While Freeman dominated the bowling, six bowlers took wickets across the 77 overs it took to dismiss the hosts.
Buoyed by their late resilience, the Raiders struck early when Lindisfarne took to the crease, reducing them to 2-8 before the batters recovered. Opening bowlers Jono Chapman (1-8 off seven) and Beattie (1-3 off six) were equally miserly as they claimed Evan Williams and captain Charlie Wakim respectively.
However, another short-form international Ben McDermott looms as a sinister presence on 10 not out alongside opener Jack Freeman who has absorbed 53 deliveries for his 9 not out.
The match concludes on Sunday.
Elsewhere there were similar scores for Kingborough (10-186 with Beau Webster making 51) and Glenorchy (10-187 - Josh Hartill 50) against Clarence and University respectively.
When the opposition took to the crease, Clarence made it to stumps undamaged at 0-35 while University reached 4-146 off 35 overs with Jake Doran making 53.
But the biggest score of the day came from South Hobart Sandy Bay who posted 8-313 off 96 overs with opener Eamonn Vines amassing 105 off 257 deliveries with 11 fours and two sixes. Fellow opener Thomas Willoughby added 67 in a 130-run partnership as New Town's John Montgomery took 5-69.
