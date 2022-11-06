The Examiner
City of Launceston saw a council shakeup but no sway to gender balance

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 7 2022 - 3:00am
Launceston council sees no increase in gender balance

While many Tasmanian councils saw an increase in women being sworn into office, the City of Launceston saw the same amount of women elected - three.

