Launceston council sees no increase in gender balance

While many Tasmanian councils saw an increase in women being sworn into office, the City of Launceston saw the same amount of women elected - three.
City of Launceston has 12 councillors, including the mayor and deputy mayor.
The role of deputy mayor was won by Matthew Garwood who will be sitting on council for the first time. He beat out Andrea Dawkins who has sat on council for a number of years.
Cr Dawkins was pleased to see more women in council and said a greater gender balance should be a prerogative for councils.
"Gender equality in representation benefits the entire community," she said.
"Gender inequality is the root cause of violence against women. Eliminating inequality and discrimination must be a priority for every leader."
She said Launceston City of Launceston council continues to struggle to attract women.
"It might take a psychologist to drill into candidates and voting patterns to give an evidence-based rationale for this but from my perspective council remains a bastion of male-dominated issues and structures.
MOST READ: Details provided on tragic quad bike crash
"If we take the platforms that candidates stood on, there was very little on the way of a contest of ideas but more of the tired old tropes which are rolled out every election cycle. A more dynamic debate on issues might attract a more diverse group of candidates."
Cr Dawkins said she hoped the gender equality conversation for local government would be and from the 2026 election forward more women and more people with diverse life experiences put their hands up to represent Launceston.
Some councils including Hobart and Burnie will be led by two women in the mayor and deputy mayor roles.
Newly elected councillor Susie Cai said Launceston has a lot of catching up to do compared with other councils.
"It's wonderful to see so many women elected in the last local government election," she said.
"Women can be equally as capable if not better for this role if given the chance."
Cr Cai said her goal will be to encourage more women and people from differing cultural backgrounds to stand for the next election.
Lindi McMahon, also newly elected, said council needs to start somewhere in terms of a gender balance.
"That's probably another reason why I put my hand up. If we don't do it, we're not showing other women that it's possible," she said.
Cr McMahon said once women are in these roles in "male-dominated areas", it's a chance to make their voices count.
She said it was hard to gain a diverse balance during a voting process, but encouraged those who were elected to work together for Launceston.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson encouraged a more diverse council during the election campaign period and welcomed changes to councils across the state.
"It's great to see an increasing diversity in representation across the board in the State's local government sector, and various councils will understandably have different compositions based on the will of the voting public," he said.
Cr Gibson said he trusted the electorate in the decisions made for the composition of council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.