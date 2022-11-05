Launceston skipper Cam Lynch produced his fourth A-grade century to guide his Lions home against Burnie.
The batting all-rounder carried his bat through the innings, there from start to finish for 120 off 154 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes.
Only two other Lions - Max Dowling (36) and Ben Humphrey (33) - made double figures as they made 6-238 and it was an almost identical story in the Hurricanes' dig.
They produced a massive opening stand of 161 between openers Nick Granger (94) and Brodie Hayes (61) before Granger's dismissal sparked a 9-53 collapse, with Ben Plant's 26 the only resistance.
Humphrey backed up his batting performance with the ball, taking 5-40 to give Launceston two milestones in the same contest as Burnie fell 24 runs short.
Riverside overcome slow starts in both innings to walk away 55-run winners against Devonport.
Batting first, the Blues made 7-187 before bowling Devonport out for 132 despite some brilliance from Tyler Dell.
Backing up his form from last season, Dell made 62 of the Orions' runs, hitting the Blues to all sections of Windsor Park before being dismissed LBW by Tom Garwood (2-20).
From there, the Blues were eventually able to pick the Coastal side off despite resistance from Brock Bucknell (19 off 54) and Brad Moore (19 off 47).
Coach Patty Mackrell was rewarded with the ball, taking 4-8 to finish the game.
With the bat, the Blues struggled early, slumping to 5-66 despite Garwood's 33 before Mackrell (28), George Davies (52* off 96), Alex Tubb (14) and Sol Scott (22* off 26) boosted the total.
Davies brought up his first 50 for the Blues with a six on the final ball of the innings.
Westbury saw off a persistent Latrobe outfit by 25 runs at home.
In a match with the full 20 wickets, the Shamrocks made 199 and had plenty of starts within their innings as Oliver Wood made a patient 35 and openers Nathan Parkin and Dean Thiesfield made contrasting 28s.
Blake Weeks was the pick of the Demons' bowlers with 3-35 before his top order started off strong.
Openers Callan Morse and Daniel Williams made 39 and 25 respectively and first-drop Matthew Bennett top-scored with a run-a-ball 45 but unfortunately their innings struggled from there - losing 7-44 after coach Bennett's departure.
Spinner Kieren Hume took 4-34.
Last year's Cricket North-West premiers Ulverstone were too good for South Launceston by 48 runs.
The Black Caps made 9-203, overcoming a tough start through the middle-order work of skipper Alex Wynwood (34), Jacob Snare (41) and Rhys French (61*).
South Launceston spinner Jeremy Jackson was their sole multiple wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-40 as the wickets were shared.
In the chase, the Knights struggled to build on their starts as three batters made 20-plus and four others made double figures.
Sasitha Jayasinghe and Josh Freestone produced hard-hitting knocks, making 28 off 26 balls and 23 off 19 respectively.
South African recruit Matt Verner (4-29) and Ben May (4-25) proved thorns in the side of the visiting Knights.
Mowbray fell short of chasing down Sheffield's total by 29 runs at home.
The Mountaineers made 7-197 as lower-order stick James Jennings made an unbeaten, run-a-ball 34, Marc Simonds made 30 and young gun Ethan Clark made 35.
Sam Artis was the sole multiple wicket-taker with 3-31 as Jackson O'Toole continued his first-grade rise with a tidy 1-21 off 10.
In-form Eagles Jason Snare (45 off 39) and Ishang Shah (31 off 53) added more runs to their total but the others weren't able to get the job done as Gary Miles (4-32) and Simonds (3-42) proved too strong.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
