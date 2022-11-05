A buoyant home team and one of the state's finest products are both on the agenda as Tasmania grabs the WBBL spotlight on Sunday.
Bellerive Oval hosts a double-header with the Hurricanes facing Brisbane Heat at 10.15am before Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades at 1.40pm.
South Launceston product Courtney Webb graces her home state for the second time in a week having been in the Renegades side beaten by four wickets on Thursday.
"There's so many good things to take out of that game," said the 22-year-old all-rounder.
"We were really competitive for most of the game and hopefully can take that out and put a game together with bat and ball."
Webb is hoping for some home-state support.
"It's really great to be back down in Tassie. Good to see some friends and family and hopefully they're going for the Renegades.
"Mum and Dad come to most games in Tassie so it will be good to see them in the crowd. And hopefully a few old club teammates and schoolmates can make the journey down the highway."
The morning match will see the fifth-placed Hurricanes host the second-placed Brisbane Heat before another meeting with the Renegades on Monday.
Hurricanes opening batter Lizelle Lee sees the fixtures as a chance to push for finals.
"I think the girls are pretty chuffed with how things have gone the past few weeks," said the 30-year-old South African international.
"Some of the games we played weren't in the best conditions and we had a rained out one and then a reduced one which obviously didn't really play in our favour so it's great to be back at home and hopefully we can entertain the crowd.
"Hopefully we can put a few wins on the board and make the eliminator.
"I don't think we've played our best game yet. As a batting unit, I don't think we've got those partnerships that we needed but I think the bowlers have done extremely well and backed us up at times."
The Hurricanes have named a squad of 15 for their two WBBL|08 matches at Bellerive Oval.
Greater Northern Raiders' teenage all-rounder Hayley Silver-Holmes returns to the squad and, if selected, will make her Hobart Hurricanes debut.
Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Hayley Jensen, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Chloe Rafferty, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani (c)
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
