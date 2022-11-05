What makes a good show?
If the answer is a world-class horse competition, competitive wood chopping, and free laser tag then you're probably thinking of the Westbury Show.
After pandemic restrictions pinched crowd numbers, the state's third-oldest agricultural show returned with gusto, attracting an estimated few thousands punters over the course of the day.
Westbury Show president Kevin Lattin said the day was "tremendous".
"The weather's been beautiful, the crowds have turned out, and the exhibitors are fantastic," Mr Lattin said.
He said the organisers estimated at least 3000 people had turned out for the event, a marked increase on last year's capped number of 2700.
Returning to the show after a long hiatus was the woodchopping event, which ran events across the entire day.
Winner of the B-Grade 'hard hitting' woodchopping round, Launceston's Matthew Arnold, said it was the first time attending the show with this young family, but it was a "terrific event for everyone".
Set among a field of hay bales, one of the most popular attractions was Lynden's Laser Tag.
Owner Lynden Russell described the free event as "just a massive game of tag".
"What I love about laser tag mainly is people that don't normally run around, but love computers and electronic devices, will hold our electronic device in their hands, and they will run for hours not even knowing they're running," Mr Russell said.
"To me, that's a massive benefit for health and wholeness."
For Westbury Show organiser Stacey Tweedale, ensuring the day was affordable for everyone was an important part of the event.
"People come from all over, and just getting here sometimes can cost a bit," Ms Tweedale said. "So we always try to have a free kids corner as well."
