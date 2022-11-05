Passion, skill, and craftsmanship drew thousands of punters to Deloraine on Saturday for the second day of one of the biggest crafts fairs in the country.
Another day of perfect weather drew thousands down to the Tasmanian Craft Fair, which was reinvigorated and back to pre-pandemic numbers after two challenging years.
Over two hundred stallholders set up shop to ply their trades, along with food trucks, music and activities.
Mainland businesses also flocked back to the town, making the most of open borders.
A mainstay of the fair since 1981, West Tamar Woodwork owner Chris Hall said the event had provided him with a chance to reach new customers and develop his business for over four decades.
But, despite years of dedication to wood turning, he said it was a product of passion and hard work, with months of work needed prior to the event to prepare his stall for business.
Victoria-based Sheesh Skirts owner Suzie Lambert said even though she had become more selective about what events she would sell her products at, the craft fair had been a consistent date on the calendar for the past seven years.
"It's full of people who really care about the art, and have an interest in aesthetics, quality products and making things for themselves," Ms Lambert said.
For Tasmanian Craft Fair Director Michael Plunkett, it was a return to normality for the renowned event.
But Mr Plunkett said it was the hard work from the hundreds of volunteers that made the day a resounding success for the community.
"Roughly 9000 to 10,000 volunteer hours go in over a 12 month period to make the craft fair work," he said.
"And it's not just the Rotary Club, it's Apex, it's Lions [Club], it's school groups, there's church groups, everybody is really pitching in to make the event."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.