The Department of Health will work with the Tasmanian Children's Commissioner to design a process which asks children and young people in Northern Tasmania what the name of LGH's new children outpatient clinic should be.
The government will look at consulting with children on the names of paediatric wards across Tasmania to ensure that all child and adolescent wards are welcoming to children as part of the department's child safety and wellbeing approach.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government acknowledges there will be differing views across the community on the naming of the child and adolescent ward.
"Given its purpose, it is important that we consult with children to seek their input on a future name that is welcoming and safe for them," Mr Rockliff said.
"There is nothing more important than safeguarding children while they are in our care, and we have taken these steps to ensure past wrongs are never repeated.
"Our dedicated recovery experts support the need and timing for this change."
He said the evidence highlighted a need for significant structural and cultural change to better protect the safety of children and young people.
"We also anticipate findings and recommendations next year from the Commission of Inquiry."
"Further details about the commissioning of the new LGH ward name will be shared in the coming weeks," Mr Rockcliff said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
