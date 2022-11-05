Bedbound, Peter Doddy reflects back on his life.
North Tasmanian born and bred, Mr Doddy has been a part of the fabric of Launceston for decades.
From being president of a Launceston basketball team, to flying across the world for 27 years visiting 14 countries with Qantas, working with council, establishing the Moonbeam Children's Charity, and finding a renewed sense of purpose with City Mission, Mr Doddy has lived a few different lives.
But looking back on the many chapters to his life, punctuated with a few ups and downs along the way, he takes stock of what it was all about.
"Forbid if [people] ever thought I was egotistical - I'm not," Mr Doddy said. "I celebrated my 86th and I'd like to say what a privileged and humble life I've led."
Without the platforms he had relied on in the past to be a part of the community, Mr Doddy turned to writing letters to the editor - something that gave him a new-found sense of purpose.
He has been prolific in his letter writing, compiling methodically maintained scrapbooks of his letters and correspondence with The Examiner - tallying some 400 articles - which he uses to pass the time.
"You can see what I've got now," he said, pointing first around his bedroom, and then out the window. "This is my life. My mind is so active, and my body is stuck. But I'm still active."
But health scares have a funny way of forcing people to reflect on their lives.
While in his mid-40s Mr Doddy received a bowel cancer diagnosis which resulted in the removal of about half of his stomach. Even so, he remained adamant that it wasn't nearly enough to get him.
However, he said it gave him a shake up that would send him on a journey to helping others less fortunate than himself.
While a sales manager at Qantas he found himself involved in fundraising events for charity. He described it as "a venture of sheer joy" that sparked an urge in him to help.
Then there was the stint as Tasmanian state treasurer of the City of Launceston Basketball Club ("I was never any good at sport, but basketball was my first love, and they trusted me with their money," he joked).
And over 20 years he helped raise nearly $700,000 for children through Moonbeam.
Turning his hand to local politics, Mr Doddy was elected as a councillor for West Tamar Council. Although dedicated to the cause, he said council was a place to learn hard lessons.
"In the airline, I sought and went out to make myself known and liked. But with council, I had a rude awakening," he said.
"You had to make a decision on the fence - you made your decision and that person loved it, but the other person hated you. I found that hard."
But it was his association with City Mission that he credits with giving him a renewed sense of purpose.
"My final shot was City Mission, and I loved it. Look, if ever there was an eye opener, it was City Mission," Mr Doddy said.
Inspired by the charity's work, every Christmas for nine years he would fill his SUV with donated food and help cook up meals for those in need.
After a lifetime spent travelling the world and engaging with the community, it seems a cruel irony that Mr Doddy is now unable to leave his room.
But this hasn't put out the fire in his belly to contribute in whatever way he can.
"Last year when I was in bed I was thinking I'm not going to just lay here, so I phoned out my contacts and I got some food donated," he said.
"We put on a free Christmas meal on the last day of operation that year."
"That night I slept the best I've ever slept - I just felt that I'd done something."
He still pokes fun at his most recent diagnosis - some doctors, he said, gave him a few weeks, others a few months, but a year later here he still is.
Looking back, he said he cherished the trips around the world, and the pockets of success he found on the way.
"But leaving something for other people to enjoy - now that's what's enjoyable," he said.
