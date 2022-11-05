Steam Up kicked off on Saturday showcasing steam engines of all sizes, offering rides tours and music for all ages.
Located in Westbury, Steam World hosts the world's largest collection of steam engines in the southern hemisphere and is run entirely by volunteers.
Steam World secretary Robert Hill said the great engines had been in their current Westbury location since 1987.
"We're all sort of retired or semi-retired but we all do what we can," Mr Hill said.
"We've got steam, diesel and petrol engines on display."
Along with the massive locomotives running in the courtyard, there are two warehouses filled with old machinery on display.
The tradition of the event is linked in with the Pearn family's history.
In the 1950s, the Pearns recognised the passing of steam engines and began collecting engines, tractors, equipment and memorabilia.
"They had an open weekend at their farm in Hagley. When they transferred their collection from Hagley to here, the event transferred to here as well since 1987," Mr Hill said.
"It's always a nice and relaxed event. People like coming here because there's no particular pressure. It's family friendly, the kids get a little ride on the model steam trains.
"I'm grateful for everyone that's come. We're always happy to take new volunteers, whether it's the practical side of things or researching some of these wonderful old machines and their history."
Mr Hill said Steam World is open every day except Christmas day.
"Come along and enjoy."
The Pearn's Steam World Steam Up will run across Sunday and Monday from 9am to 4pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
