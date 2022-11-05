The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

For 57 years, Steam World has been sharing its love of unique trains and engines with the community

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 5 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Adams drives a 4 inch scale Wallis and Stevenson, towing Craig Hite, Cass, Ruby Nolan, Hunter and Craig Hite, of Burnieat Pearn's Steam Up. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Steam Up kicked off on Saturday showcasing steam engines of all sizes, offering rides tours and music for all ages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.