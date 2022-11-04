No dam decision made yet

No decision on the controversial tailings dam has been made by Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek following her visit to the region on Thursday and Friday.
Ms Plibersek was in Burnie on Friday meeting with delegates to discuss cultural and environmental matters.
Leaving, she was greeted by protesters outside the Burnie Arts and Functions Centre.
"I'll carefully consider what I've seen and heard in making a decision, as I am required to do by law," Ms Plibersek said.
"For now, I have to be careful about what I say publicly, because any suggestion I have prejudged a decision could see it challenged in court."
Aboriginal Land Council chairman Michael Mansell said they "were given a good audience with the minister".
His delegation of three made two submissions to the minister, one on the MMG tailings project and one on Robbins Island wind farm.
"With both of them we pointed out neither the mining company or the consultants have sat down with the Aboriginal Community," he said.
"The mining company has made no contact with us, we have had absolutely no consultation,"
He said that they discussed broadly what projects the Aboriginal community would not oppose, and those were "where a footprint has already been made".
He said the minister wanted to know if he had made contact with the mining company, which he had not.
"It's part of their brief to make sure they checked off a whole range of matters, including Aboriginal culture and heritage. They should contact the Aboriginal community, which they hadn't," he said.
Dr Bob Brown said the meeting "was unusual in that the minister refused to give any information to us, but wanted us to give all the information we had to her.
"It was a one-way discourse," he said.
The meeting followed Dr Brown's run-in with Ms Plibersek dining with "senior mining officials" at Tullah on Thursday night.
He said he offered her again a tour of the Tarkine, but she denied, her department said she had toured the area with parks and wildlife.
Tasmania Labor Senator Anne Urquhart's office said they visited parts of the Tarkine and met with a range of stakeholders from both industry and environmental groups.
Tasmanian Greens MP Dr Rosalie Woodruff said the "schedule raises questions about whether she's already made up her mind".
Rosebery Mine general manager Steve Scott said MMG appreciated the balanced and reasoned approach being applied to the assessment process.
