A casual chat with a friend has certainly changed Brayden Cowell's life.
The 21-year-old basketballer is set to travel to Brisbane on Saturday to represent Australia in the Virtus Oceania Asia Games and was selected after a strong Ivor Burge national tournament
"I've never had this experience before and I'm very, very excited for it," Cowell said.
"It was my first time in the Ivor Burge tournament this year.
"A mate of mine knew that I had autism - Asperger's - and told me about it and I came a big way from that.
"I got the call asking to do the tryouts for the Australian team and luckily I made the team."
The Ivor Burge Championships are the national event for players with an intellectual disability, with Cowell playing a strong part in Tasmania's bronze medal win back in April in Mackay, Queensland.
Across his four games at the championships, the power forward averaged 20.75 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.75 assists, cashing in during the games against NSW and WA.
He dropped 37 points, had 15 rebounds and five steals against NSW before dominating the boards in the bronze medal match with 21 rebounds.
"It was one of the best times I've had for basketball, I got a lot of points and played probably the best I've ever played," he said.
Cowell got started with basketball in 2015 after moving from Hobart and looking for a sport to play.
Falling in love with it quickly through some friends at Prospect High School, he got involved with the Trojans through his dad and in own words, "from there, I've just been loving it".
The Woolworths worker now has his eyes on the Paralympics in 2023, which he said is "very, very exciting".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.