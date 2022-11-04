The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

Basketballer Brayden Cowell to represent Australia for first time

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 5 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Brayden Cowell is representing Australia at the Virtus Oceania Asia Games. Picture by Josh Partridge

A casual chat with a friend has certainly changed Brayden Cowell's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.