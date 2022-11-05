Times past: Ban on smacking children urged

In November 2002, Tasmania attempted to be the first Australian state to ban parents from smacking their children.
A Tasmanian Law Reform Institute issues paper, released on November 5, 2002, said the state's law governing physical punishment of children are imprecise.
It called for either significant change to the legislation or a complete ban on smacking.
Law Reform Institute director Kate Warner, who co-wrote the paper, was pushing for the second option.
"Since I started the research for this paper, I have done a complete turn around," said the senior law academic.
"I was of the opinion that I was smacked when I was young and it didn't hurt me but all the evidence shows that it [smacking] is really not effective, is probably harmful and is, therefore, wrong."
Attorney-general Judy Jackson welcomed the paper as a means of opening community debate on the physical punishment of children.
But opposition justice spokesperson Michael Hodgman said Tasmanian parents deserved the right to choose how to discipline their children providing it was reasonable in the circumstances, as prescribed by law.
"The government must reveal whether part of its radical social agenda is to now tell parents how they should raise their children," Mr Hodgman said.
Tasmania would lead Australia in its treatment of children if it banned smacking, Professor Warner said.
She said that NSW had also looked into clarifying its laws.
"You can't hit children on the head in [NSW] or with an instrument that is likely to cause injury, but we could go further than that," Prof. Warner said.
"If you change the law, you can change people's behaviour without prosecuting, because it makes you think."
Tasmania's Children's Commissioner Patmalar Amikapathy commissioned the Law Reform Institute to research the laws governing the physical punishments of children in this state.
Submissions to the institute on the issues paper closed on December 16 to enable the three-member research team to have a final report to the Children's Commission by February, 2003.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
