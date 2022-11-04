A result to support fans at both ends of Tasmania is all the government will confirm after a leak regarding A-League games in the state.
Tasmania's Minister for Hospitality and Events Nic Street said the government couldn't provide "a great deal of detail" on the arrangements.
"We are pleased that the announcement will be great news for football fans at both ends of the state," Street said.
On Friday, he said the government, Western United and A-League had investigated options for some time and confirmed the announcement would be made by the club next week.
In a post that has since been removed from Facebook on Thursday, NPL club Clarence Zebras said there was an agreement that would take the games to the capital in January.
The post said the parties had agreed for two men's and women's games to be played in Hobart, with North Hobart Oval a potential venue.
This comes after two seasons of matches at Launceston's UTAS stadium.
Devonport Strikers president Drew Smith believes there is a place for small boutique stadiums, specifically his club's Valley Road, to host future A-League games.
"We think we are in a good position hosting games moving forward," Smith said.
"We know Football Tasmania supports the model to play games around the state."
Smith said there were financial benefits of hosting A-League games at smaller venues.
The use of UTAS stadium, he said cost $30,000 to open the gate, plus extra for security and additional necessary expenditures.
While, Smith was confident games could be held at Valley Road at an expense between $5-10,000.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
