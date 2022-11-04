Department looks to fix bungled frontline health workers COVID payments

Some frontline workers have not yet received their COVID-19 allowance due to an error, while others who are not eligible have received the allowance.
State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said a small percentage of eligible employees have not received the allowance, and some ineligible employees have received the payment
The health department are saying it was a system error. "We are looking into these issues closely to understand the system error and are working to remedy the situation as a matter of priority. We apologise to staff who have been affected," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
About 97 per cent of eligible staff have received their first payment.
The department wanted to assure eligible staff they will receive the payment and further information will be passed on to staff who received the payment in error.
"We apologise to staff who have been affected," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
The Frontline Health COVID-19 Allowance payment recognises the staff in health settings who were at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19.
These staff also endured months of wearing high levels of personal protective equipment as their main protection.
Those eligible for the payment include public sector nurses, midwives, doctors, allied health professionals, orderlies, ward clerks, food services, cleaners and Ambulance Tasmania paramedics working in hospitals, inpatient and ancillary health care areas during the pandemic.
The department thanked frontline health workers for their efforts during COVID response and recovery.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
