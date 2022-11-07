The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

On their 70th wedding anniversary, June and Keith Morrison look back at decades together

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 8 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Still there for one another, June and Keith Morrison quietly celebrate 70 years together. Picture by Rod Thompson

The year 1952 was not an easy time for the average person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.