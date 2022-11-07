The year 1952 was not an easy time for the average person.
Families worked hard for what they needed.
As June and Keith Morrison celebrate 70 years married, they remember the struggle.
"It makes you appreciate what you have," June said.
June and Keith married on November 8, 1952, in St Johns Church when June was 21 and Keith was 25.
June's dress was lace-covered satin, she held white roses. Her bridesmaids and flower girl wore white as well, holding red roses. June said she felt it was simple but stylish.
Her dress was worn by her sister Gwen when she got married before it was passed to June.
The dress wasn't the only special part of Gwen's wedding, it was also how June and Keith met.
It was through the wedding of June's sister to Keith's brother - but it wasn't love at first sight. Still, June and Keith went on a date.
Given the low wage at the time, Keith took June to the circus. It was a cheap date given he was only earning six shillings a week at the time.
"I was horrified when the horses came out and there was all this dust," June said.
She said she was concerned about her dress getting dirty.
But before long, Keith and June ended up getting married.
It was over those years, Keith and June built their lives together. Literally in the case of their Franklin Street home.
Keith spent six years building their much loved and cherished home by hand, even making the furniture, some of which they still have today.
When their first child arrived, a daughter they called Maxine, the small family was living in the garage.
"We did it room by room," Keith said.
At the time Keith was working hard manual labour jobs, but would still come home and work on building their family house.
He had no experience but he just gave it a go, Keith said it was just what people did back then to get things done.
Later, they also welcomed twin boys, Brendan and Anthony and the youngest, Deborah.
Keeping up with his creativity, Keith built a caravan for the family of six. They would holiday in Kelso beach.
Keith spent 23 years working in an orchard, sometimes taking along his son. Brendan now owns Lees Orchard in Dilston.
Youngest Debbie also ran a furniture store and Keith would build items for the shop.
Keith and June have 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young couples today was to "pull together."
"Be that support for each other," they said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
