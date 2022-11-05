The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Questions arise over free-to-air sport on television

By Brian Roe
Updated November 5 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The T20 World Cup has been available free to air in Australia. Picture Twitter

Those who have complained for years that they would, in effect, rather watch repeats of old movies than have sport on their television screens, must be happier with their lot these days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.