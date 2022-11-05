Those who have complained for years that they would, in effect, rather watch repeats of old movies than have sport on their television screens, must be happier with their lot these days.
Even if those old movies have been replaced by endless catch-ups of reality programs or re-runs of documentaries that we once touted as "exclusives".
Apart from AFL (or NRL in the northern states) during the winter, there does not seem to be the product on free-to-air television these days - unless horse racing is within the individual's definition of sport.
Now it's true that some product is on the free-to-air stations' secondary channels but it's rarely well-promoted unless the viewer is a regular on that channel. It's nice that it's still available for no payment but it's not in the interests of the channel to divert viewers from its main channel where it draws the big bucks for advertising.
Even then, it's still the big commercial sports that get the coverage.
Take for example the T20 World Cup for men being hosted in Australia right now.
Occasionally a match pops up, seemingly without promotion or warning, on a secondary channel of a station not normally broadcasting cricket in this country.
Not that the choice of time-of-the-year and the particularly unseasonal weather is helping, but all of these things together pose the question of why the International Cricket Council is even bothering.
Many fans and observers have either voiced the view or privately reached the conclusion that the endless delivery of both men's and women's T20 and ODI matches is pointless - especially when the best players, eventually by necessity if not earlier by choice, decide that it is simply not possible for them to keeping padding up for all, or even most, of them.
The answer why the ICC persists is no doubt that the broadcast dollars - or more relevantly perhaps, Indian rupees - continue to flow. Television viewers on the sub-continent, aided and abetted by the region's proclivity for wagering on sport, obviously remain sufficiently obsessed by endless content that it can all be justified.
The Big Bash has had an impact domestically. In its original presentation, and even to some degree now during the equivalent telecast period, it filled a void in evening television for sports fans and conscientious objectors alike when there was simply nothing else on the box - often just providing background effects for a deck-party.
But its extended season - and the problem of securing marquee players beyond a token period at best - probably means that as a broadcast and entertainment product it is at the cross-roads.
Some viewers have converted fully or partially to watching the WBBL instead - satisfied that the skill levels have increased to a more than acceptable standard but with the knowledge that until now the best players are involved.
But with the expansion of the Indian Premier League for women all that may change as well.
More demands on player time, availability and fitness levels will force decisions to be made - and why not in favour of the bigger pay packet.
All of this, alongside crucial and continually ignored other factors, raise the much broader question and problem surrounding the sustainability and the entire future of sport.
With the school system doing less and less in even the basic physical activity space all the time - let alone in introducing school children to games and organised sport - television broadcasting and advertising is often the main conduit by which youngsters may be motivated to take something up.
The cost of living and inflation won't make it any easier, at least in the near future, as families are forced to decide what the priorities are - if indeed they have any capacity for discretionary expenditure.
These days elite sportsmen and women are not always the role models that the general community have until now assumed came with the territory.
But their deeds on the playing field do inspire and it is absolutely critical for the next generation's health and fitness that they continue to be seen plying their craft on the television screens.
If the commercial stations are indeed cutting back, then perhaps it's time for the ABC and SBS to return to showing more sport.
