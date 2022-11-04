People gathered in Princes Square at noon on Friday to honour and remember WA Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey.
With vigils being held across the country this week, Launceston took part in honouring the schoolboy who had his life taken in Perth, following an attack on October 13 whilst Cassius and his friends were walking home from school.
The vigil had speakers and members of Tasmania's Indigenous community, as well as members of the public who came to pay their respects and call for action.
Rebecca Digney from the Aboriginal Land Council said that Tasmania joined the national vigils held around the country to mourn the loss and tragic loss of the teenager.
"It's been a welcome surprise to see so many allies and friends of the aboriginal community come out and show their support, not just to the Tasmanian aboriginal community but also the Noongar community who are going through sorry business at the moment for their loss of Cassius," she said.
"White Australian needs to listen to the voices of Black Australia and will guide you and tell you how we can move forward."
Ms Digney said that she hoped the vigils would give a chance for people to mourn the loss of a young boy who was so tragically taken.
"We want to raise awareness about why acts like this continue to occur, why violence continues to be perpetrated against aboriginal people," she said.
Rowena Macdonald from the Tasmanian Branch of the Australian Lawyers Alliance said she was deeply saddened by the tragic event.
"I have an Indigenous son the same age and it's so disappointing that it takes a tragedy like this to get us thinking about the fact that racism is still rife in this country," she said.
"It's a difficult conversation but we need communities in this country to start talking and listening to our first nations people until racism in this country is completely and truly stamped out."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
