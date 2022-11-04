Accused accessory in George Town alleged murder denied bail

A West Launceston woman was denied bail when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court as an accessory after the fact to an alleged George Town murder.
Belinda Jayne Cox, 50, did not plead when she appeared as an accessory after the fact in relation to the murder of David Wayne Jenkins.
Ms Cox, who was not representred by a lawyer was remanded in custody to reappear on November 10
Police prosecutor Mike Bonde opposed bail in front of Magistrate Simon Brown.
Brett James Dilger, 58, of West Launceston, who did not apply for bail was also remanded in custody to appear on November 10.
Three men, Luke Anthony Shaw, 30, Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 37, and Paul William Shaw, 32, were charged with alleged stabbing murder on October 22 at George Town. They have been remanded in custody until November 23.
One of the accused was arrested at the Launceston Airport.
Police allege the couple helped Mr Shaw in the days after the alleged murder.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
