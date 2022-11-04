The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Belinda Jayne Cox and Breet James Dilger appeared as accessories after the fact to murder

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 4 2022 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused accessory in George Town alleged murder denied bail

A West Launceston woman was denied bail when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court as an accessory after the fact to an alleged George Town murder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.