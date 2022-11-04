The Examiner
Spread the Christmas cheer: City Mission calls on community for donations for annual Christmas appeal

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 1:59pm
City Mission marketing and fundraising manager Rafael Demarchi and CEO Stephen Brown. Picture by Duncan Bailey

City Mission launched its annual Christmas appeal on Friday, calling on the community of Launceston for donations to help put food on the table and presents under the festive tree.

