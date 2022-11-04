City Mission launched its annual Christmas appeal on Friday, calling on the community of Launceston for donations to help put food on the table and presents under the festive tree.
City Mission marketing and fundraising manager Rafael Demarchi said Christmas is a joyful occasion for many, but some do not get to have that experience.
"Imagine being a child and waking up Christmas morning to an empty tree. Unfortunately for many in our community, Christmas can be an emotional and heartbreaking time," Mr Demarchi said.
Chief executive Stephen Brown said they look forward to doing what they can to give them an enjoyable Christmas.
"Our organisation has been providing Northern Tasmanians with support for over 165 years," Mr Brown said.
"We recognise many in our community need assistance to get back on track to participate socially and economically."
"A lot of people in the community may have complex issues and many services find it challenging to work with them, but we've always emphasised at City Mission no one is in too hard a basket.
"They're our people. We feel called and motivated by our faith and what we believe to go to the challenge. No one is too hard, they're all people and have value."
Mr Demarchi said City Mission had seen a decrease in volunteers this year.
"The reason is cost of living. People that would usually volunteer are going back to the workforce to cover the high costs," he said.
"We also saw a bit of a decline in donations and again it's because of the cost of living.
"It's not huge but we're definitely seeing it. The community is incredibly supportive. We wouldn't reach the numbers we have if it weren't for their generosity."
"I'd like to encourage schools and businesses to really embrace the appeal and raise goods."
Donations can be made online in stores or over the phone on 6335 3000.
