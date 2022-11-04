The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Coastal drug trafficker's sentencing

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
November 5 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justice Jago

September 25, 2018, was not a good day for Devonport man Ryan John Williams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.