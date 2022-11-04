The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

GoFund me page set up for Cesar Penuela's family

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 5 2022 - 9:09am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cesar Penuela, Maria Penuela Castillo, Claudia Castillo, and Janah Penuela Castillo with the family dog. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Launceston community have rallied behind an Invermay family, after it was revealed they have been forced to leave the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.