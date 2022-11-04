The Launceston community have rallied behind an Invermay family, after it was revealed they have been forced to leave the country.
A GoFundMe account has been set up by Northern Rangers to assist the family with legal battles after a delegate of the Minister for Home Affairs refused to grant the family permanent residency.
The family have been involved with Northern Rangers Football club, with their eldest daughter Maria winning numerous awards.
Vice President of the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association, Ben Radbone, has also worked closely with Maria as a coach and has known Maria for a few years as his daughter also went to primary school with Maria.
"I've had a more direct relationship with Maria over this past season. She's a fantastic person, she's bright, happy, bubbly," Mr Radbone said.
"She's a fantastic player in the team in terms of her ability, her dynamics and athleticism.
"She is just a wonderful person to have in the group, she is forever smiling, and she's a player that brings a lot of joy to the rest of the girls in her team," he said.
Mr Radbone said the family were heavily involved in the local soccer scene.
"Rain or shine Cesar would be there supporting the girls at training and at every match he could be at. Maria's mum and her sister were also at every game they could be at," he said.
He said he was gutted when he heard the news that they were being forced to leave the country.
"To lose them like that would leave a hole in the girls friendship group. Maria is a type of person that just knits groups together.
"You wouldn't wish this on anybody, but particularly a family that contributes so much, a positive family, a positive collection of people in society," he said.
Principal of St Patrick's College, Launceston, Tony Daly said Maria was a delightful young girl and asset to the school.
"We have made a commitment to the family that even though they're full and they have had to withdraw, we would find a place for her, if and when, hopefully they return," Mr Daly said.
"She's very committed to her studies. Her goal is to play for the Matildas. She considers herself to be an Australian
"We were shattered to see her go. When the withdrawal came through...it was very disappointing for everyone who has had any involvement with her in the college," he said.
All money from the GoFund me raised will pay for legal support to fight to keep the family in Australia. It will also cover travel costs and support a new visa application.
Northern Rangers President Gavin Stone said Cesar and his family have been part of Northern Rangers FC for a few years and were a great family to have around the club.
"When we found out about Cesar's terrible situation we couldn't believe it," Mr Stone said.
"He is well regarded by those he played with and coached. The parents of his junior team said he was awesome."
Mr Stone said Cesar was truly a nice guy who works hard and always tries to do things the right way. Mr Stone also coached Maria this year in the Under 14 girls team.
"Maria is a joy to coach. She has great skills and pace but also has the work ethic to back it up. Maria respects those around her, on and off the pitch, and will always listen to others."
"Her great attitude was one of the main reasons she won the team spirit award, which is chosen by her teammates," he said.
Mr Stone said next year, the club plans to support Maria to try out for the state team to help follow her dreams to play at a high level.
Federal Member for Bass, Bridget Archer, said Cesar and his family were loved by many in the community.
"It's distressing to face a situation of being forced to leave over paperwork errors that were not of his doing," Mr Archer said.
"I was made aware of Cesar's situation a few weeks ago and immediately contacted Minister Giles to directly advocate on his behalf and these conversations are ongoing.
"Our office has also been providing assistance to Cesar where possible," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
