Two unique bed and breakfasts on the north-west coast, a Launceston hotel and a Cradle Mountain tour service were among the major winners at the 2022 Tasmanian Tourism Awards last night.
Launceston tourism operators Peppers Silo Hotel and McDermott's Coaches won in the categories of Best Business Event Venue and Best Major Tour & Transport Operator, respectively.
And on the north-west coast, the Ship Inn in Stanley won Best Deluxe Accommodation, and The Cove in Devonport won Most Unique Accommodation.
Luke Martin, chief executive officer of the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania, said he was "thrilled" by the diversity of this year's winners.
"It takes enormous courage, vision and work to create amazing tourism ventures, particularly in regional areas," Mr Martin said.
"The Ship Inn, The Cove, Villa Talia and The Roundhouses, are small Tasmanian-owned and operated accommodation businesses in regional parts of the state that have battled through COVID, and are now coming out the other side with resilient and respected businesses," he said.
Other northern winners included the City of Launceston Visitor Information Centre in the category of Visitor Information Services; BIG4 St Helens Holiday Park in St Helens for the Best Caravan and Holiday Park category; and Wukalina Walk in the north-east in the category of Best Aboriginal & Torres Strait Island Tourism Experience.
In the south, The Roundhouses - a secluded, nature-based accommodation offering in Cygnet, took out the award for Tasmania's Best New Tourism Business in 2022.
Boutique cheese and chocolate maker Coal River Farm won the award for Excellence in Food Tourism as well as the award for Tourism Retail and Hire Services.
One unusual winner was Victoria-based Air Adventure Golf, which runs tours for mainlanders visiting the island state. It won the Tour and Transport award.
BIG4 St Helens Holiday Park won the Caravan and Holiday Parks award.
