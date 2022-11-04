The Examiner
The 2022 Tasmanian Tourism Awards were held in Hobart on Friday evening

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 5 2022 - 3:30am
A number of Northern businesses cleaned up at the 2022 State Tourism Awards last night.

Two unique bed and breakfasts on the north-west coast, a Launceston hotel and a Cradle Mountain tour service were among the major winners at the 2022 Tasmanian Tourism Awards last night.

