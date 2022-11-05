The Examiner
Caleb Michael Brettner sentenced to a six month wholly suspended jail term

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 6 2022 - 4:30am
Murder victim's brother tried to deaden the pain

A Youngtown man whose brother was victim of a horrific murder in 2018 used and trafficked cocaine to deaden the pain, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

