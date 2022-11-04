Westbury captain Stacey Norton-Smith is now coaching the side after Michael Quill stepped down due to family reasons.
With Norton-Smith having coached in the TCL, Quill was confident she can take the helm with ease - starting with their match against Riverside at NTCA on Saturday.
"Obviously it's really disappointing that Quilly's had to step down for some personal reasons and we potentially saw that coming but we wanted to support him from last year when he did all of the hard work," Norton-Smith said.
"From a personal perspective, it's really exciting to have the opportunity to coach a group of young girls that do also have some experience beside them."
Westbury have added the likes of experienced TCL players Natalie Curbishley and Cassie Walker to their side this year and produced "a good starting point" against South Launceston according to their new coach.
She believes Riverside will also pose a similar challenge this weekend.
"Riverside have some huge potential there so it will be another challenging game but at the end of the day, it's just the small things our girls want to do correct," she said.
"Especially with our girls, we're just out there to have fun - we all want to win, we all want to score runs but if they have the right attitude, those results will come for us."
Riverside come into the clash after claiming their first win of the season last weekend.
"We had a few good individual performances but I think everyone played really well and that obviously showed in the team result," coach Sophie Parkin said.
"We used nine bowlers, so we gave the girls that haven't really had a turn yet a bowl and it was nice to get our first win on the board."
Star recruit Meg Radford has impressed in her two games in blue, with last year's grand finalists set to regain bowler Monique Booth to face the Shamrocks.
"I'm expecting Westbury to come out fairly strong, they've got a few experienced players but I think if we stick to our strengths and what we can control, we'll do well," Parkin said.
"I'm expecting especially Stacey to come out strong with bat and ball, so we'll be looking to get her out early."
In the other contest, South Launceston host Launceston at the NTCA 2 as they play their annual Tony Benneworth memorial match.
Benneworth, who died as a result of a boating accident in 2018, was a major part of the Northern and Tasmanian cricket community.
"It's an honour to be able to play this game in recognition of Tony and his support to cricket and women's cricket and what he brought to the game," Launceston coach Lynn Hendley said.
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman added: "He helped us out going to one of the state finals, so we always give credit to him to help us win that one."
Launceston will debut Michelle Allen as Cassie Blair plays her first game for the club after coming across from Mowbray.
With Hendley admitting her side didn't go as well as expected last week, they are looking to tick some goals off against the Knights.
"Our focus will be on particular team and personal goals rather than looking at the end result," Hendley said.
"South Launceston are quite a formidable team so we will be trying to reach particular goals rather than the outcome and hopefully the outcome will look after itself."
On the other side of the coin, Wegman credited a good team effort for her team's win last week as some of the younger players got their chance at the top of the order.
Despite her side being undefeated, she's wary of Launceston's outfit.
"We don't take Launnie lightly, we never have done," Wegman said.
"So we just need to do what we normally do - work as a team. We want to concentrate on what we've been working on at training, line and length with the bowling and looking for gaps and playing our shots as best we can with the bat."
