Students have fun in sun at NIJSSA athletics carnival

More than 550 students from nine schools competed in the Northern Independent Junior School Sports Association athletics carnival at St Leonards.
Larmenier, Launceston Christian School, Launceston Church Grammar School, Sacred Heart, Scotch Oakburn College, St Anthony's, St Thomas More's, St Finn Barr's and Launceston Preparatory School took part.
"It's been an outstanding success, the thrill and joy that I see on the students' faces is fantastic," Launceston Church Grammar's Christian Zantuck said.
Records were set in the grade 3 girls' 400m by Laura Cunha, grade 6 boys' 600m by Algesh Pradham , grade 4 girls' high jump by Halo Schulz, grade 6 boys' high jump and javelin by Seb Hardinge, grade 5 girls' shot put by Alexis Harmey and grade 5 girls' discus by Hunter Fitzallen.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
