Paramedics and members of the Health and Community Services Union on Friday addressed concerns of understaffing and harsh working conditions around Tasmania.
On Wednesday, November 9, paramedics around Tasmania will go on strike from 1pm to 4pm.
HACSU industrial manager Robbie Moore said they're calling on the government to open more beds in hospitals to alleviate ambulance ramping.
"We've put solutions to the government that could actually address the health system. Paramedics and ambulance Tasmania staff who are on the front line are telling the government what the solutions are," Mr Moore said.
"They have failed to act for over eight years now and it's left us in a really dire situation."
He said HACSU seeing increases in the amount of workers' compensation and sick leave as a result of being required to work excessive overtime.
"The community is at real risk if they don't take it seriously. We're not going to have enough paramedics attend to urgent cases."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said the government had an offer on the table for all industrial groups.
"It's a well understood principle that you don't have industrial action when a government or an employer has provided an offer," Mr Ferguson said.
"We would like to see that progress being achieved and I think everybody wants the same thing here. We want pay rises that are affordable, that are fair and deal with some of those workload issues as well."
Mr Moore said the number one thing the government could do today is invest in allied health professionals within the hospital system.
"Put on more physiotherapists, occupational therapists; people who can keep people out of the hospital system," he said.
"This alleviates the biggest issue which is the bed block issue in our hospital."
Paramedic and President of the ambulance sub-branch for HACSU Simone Haigh said while regional hospitals are adequately equipped, the problem lies within urban areas.
"It's the regional paramedics that are getting pulled into urban areas because of ramping and high caseloads."
"Next in line is the regional resources to do those cases."
She said Ambulance Tasmania has increased its staff over the last couple of years, particularly through COVID.
"Unfortunately, most of these positions are COVID funded and it's now getting to a point where that funding is going to run out and all these people on contracts have unstable work," Ms Haigh said.
"If all these contracts end, the ambulance service will collapse. There's not enough resources and we're already struggling.
"The service has written to the government and asked to upgrade those jobs to permanent and there's still no news on any of that."
Ms Haigh said the 9.5 per cent pay rise increase offer over three years from the government was not enough.
"Offer something appropriate. It's been inadequate and doesn't keep up with the cost of living," she said.
Mr Ferguson said the taxpayer simply can't offer what the unions are demanding.
"In some cases, we're very close to striking agreements and we look forward to announcing those if and when that is possible," he said
"But for the time being, on behalf of all Tasmanians, we're putting forward careful offers that are affordable, and fair. We want to give our workers our hard-working employees a pay rise, which is affordable.
"And that's what I hope good people around the negotiating paperwork table will be able to achieve in the coming days and weeks."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
