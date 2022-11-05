Tasmanian businesses are calling out companies attempting to use "hard-earned" provenance of locally produced items while being manufactured interstate.
Coles will be stocking a drink by the company Sodasmith called Tasmanian Tonic Water, however, as pointed out by the Tasmanian Tonic Company, the Sodasmith product is manufactured in Victoria.
Tasmanian Tonic Company founder Andrew Gregson said while he wasn't concerned about the similar names, he was concerned about companies trying to cash in on the hard-earned Tasmania identity.
"So many Tasmanians and Tasmanian businesses have put so much time, effort and money into creating the provenance of Brand Tasmania," he said.
Mr Gregson called it a "slap in the face" to see companies in other states readily taking that hard-earned reputation.
He also said it underscored the work done by Tasmanian brands.
Brand Tasmania is working towards creating a signature seal for Tasmanian businesses.
The Brand Tasmania Act was developed in 2018, and established the Brand Tasmania corporate body.
Brand Tasmania executive officer Todd Babiak said the seal will be used along with the phrase "the quiet pursuit of the extraordinary".
"[These are] ways to certify Tasmanian provenance, much like the Australian Made kangaroo logo you will have seen," he said.
"We work with Tasmanian producers and creators so they can use the Tasmanian mark on their products. This gives us a framework we can use to create an authentic relationship between Tasmanian producers and their customers.
Mr Babiak said Brand Tasmania was aware of cases where companies used the Tasmanian identity.
"It is notoriously difficult to define and protect provenance," he said.
Sodasmith was contacted and business operators Monica Callinan and Shaun Rankins responded.
"We want to ensure that everyone who sees our product knows what Sodasmith products are made of and that we only use the highest quality spring water from Tasmania, one of the most beautiful places in the world," they responded.
Sodasmith are based in the south east region of Victoria. Coles will be stocking their product nationwide.
Mr Babiak said the brand is "special people in a special place making and doing special things".
"Our job is to tell the Tasmanian story and, with our partners, to use it to bring more value to everything Tasmanian," he said.
Mr Babiak said the Tasmanian brand not only has an identity but also a financial impact on a product.
"Two-thirds of Australians say they are willing to pay more for anything Tasmanian because it carries a reputation for artisanal quality, care for nature, and because the people behind these products and services are fascinating and trustworthy," he said.
"We work hard, we're inventive, and our customers feel that. They know this place is special and they want to be a part of it."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
