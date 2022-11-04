After three years on the sidelines, the AFL's National Inclusion Carnival is back and the Tasmanian side is ready to go.
The side flies to South Australia on Saturday, taking part in the tournament which runs from November 5-11.
Launceston's Justin Nilon is co-captain alongside Hobart's Craig Blaschke and "didn't believe it" when told he would be leading the outfit.
"It's very, very exciting to finally be able to get back and represent the map," he said.
"It's an honour, a privilege and we don't take it lightly and we are just very excited for the carnival again.
"I'm privileged to be able to lead the boys out."
Nilon is no stranger to representing the state, having done so in both cricket and football as well as donning the Australian green and gold in cricket.
Having played in the most recent AFL carnival in 2019, Nilon said his side is a lot younger than then and believes they can push for a premiership.
Two of those younger players are Launceston's Harry Colgrave, 18, and North-West Coaster Riley Nolan, 15.
"It's Harry's first carnival and I'm very proud of him. He's come a long way since I've first met him, so it will be great to run out alongside him," Nilon said.
"Riley's a very nice young kid and he'll go really well, like he's really keen for it.
"It's been great to see him progress as a timid, 15-year-old to where he is now - he's still 15 but his confidence has also come a long way since I've first met him."
Also from Launceston are Alan Dengate, who competed in the first national championships in 2014, Matthew Bowen and Hayden Hill.
Nilon thanked the hard work of New Horizons Tasmania as well AFL Tasmania and the AFL.
"They put on such an amazing experience and carnival for people living with a disability," he said.
Yes, we've got a disability but we've also got the ability to do amazing things, which hopefully people can see in the carnival- State captain Justin Nilon
The pride on New Horizons Tasmania's chief executive Belinda Kitto's face was evident as she talked about the Tasmanian representatives.
"It's been tough for the guys to get their head around not being able to go away over the last few years, so it's fantastic that they can finally pull on that guernsey and represent us with pride - and they always do, they make me proud every day," she said.
The team, coached by Launceston's Darrin Geard, features 16 players, with matches to be 12-a-side.
The eight teams play a lightning carnival format over the first two days, then based on results, the top four teams go into division 1 and the bottom four teams go into division 2.
They'll then play three matches against opponents in their division before the top two teams play off in the grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.