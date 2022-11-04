Tasmania's rock lobster stocks are the highest they have ever been in 30 years but the industry is still struggling in the fallout from China's live export trade ban.
Despite Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell reporting "positive signs" in October, and promised attempts to "convince" China to remove its bans, the rock lobster industry are not expecting change any time soon.
When the fishery opens on November 15 domestic live rock lobster prices are predicted to sit at about $40 a kilo, on average, for fisherman, with Christmas prices expected to drop down to $35 as the market becomes flooded with supply.
The market price per kilo that consumers can expect to pay for Christmas will not be known until crayfish start hitting sellers tanks.
Tasmanian Rock Lobster Fisherman's Association president Karl Krause said the previous live export prices of $100 a kilo in the Chinese markets are not returning for years, if at all.
Mr Krause said the profit margins for fisherman from the latest domestic predicted prices are "rubbish".
He said alternative markets for crayfish, such as green frozen and value added products, are needed to keep fishing profitable and the historical Tasmanian industry alive.
"At the moment South Australia are getting $50 a kilo but when we open up we will probably come back at least $10 under that," Mr Krause said.
"That is over 50 per cent of what people are paying to lease [fishing] quotas. They are paying up to $25 for the quota...we all know that it costs roughly $30 a kilo to pay the crew, insurance, fuel, bait, so you are actually making a loss."
A drop in the numbers of rock lobster fisherman in Tasmania indicates that people are getting out of the industry. Mr Krause said there were 165 boats in operation last year, a figure that has dropped down to 130, as older fisherman retire or younger fisherman move out of the industry.
"They've gone broke or they've got out. It's a horrible thing to see, but that's the way it is."
Mr Krause said the industry needed to rethink how it did business, becoming more efficient in their operation costs, and advocating for change in the processing markets for live crayfish so that fisherman could increase profit from their catch.
He said lower consumer crayfish prices would allow three times the product to be sold.
"At the moment we just flood the market with live fish and the first thing that does is push the price down," Mr Kraus said.
"Australia, or Tasmania, needs to develop new markets, and we really should be looking at the green frozen, or cooked and processed markets. Even down to processed medallions, where you go to the supermarket and buy a cryovac pack, take it home, cook it," he said.
"Live fish is a hard thing to do. Who wants a live fish? We would sell a lot more product here in Australia if we processed them."
Another way forward for Tasmanian rock lobster is the introduction of a new fishery rule that raises the minimum catch size for female crayfish, from 105 mm to 120 mm.
Mr Krause said this larger catch could allow the state's fish to enter niche markets, and future proofs the industry.
"It gives us a difference. Our fish are bigger, they are over a kilo and a half, they are more desirable, and we take less fish, we kill less animals to catch our quota," he said.
"It is just better fishery management, where we take fish at an older age after they have reproduced five times instead of two.
"Yes it will make it harder to do business over the next couple of years, where it will be harder to catch your quota, but when they do all go up in size, it will mean we have the edge."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.