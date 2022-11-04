Tasmanian rental availability remains low, investor numbers drop

Tasmania's tight rental market is showing no signs of easing amid the lowest investor activity in a decade.
New Real Estate Institute of Tasmania figures show that investor purchases have accounted for just 14.3 per cent of sales in 2022, compared to 20 per cent last year.
The majority of those sales were resales of existing rental properties, which will do little to boost Launceston's vacancy rate of 1.2 per cent.
REIT president Michael Walsh said investor sales needed to reach at least 25 per cent to meaningfully impact rental availability.
"Investors were traditionally between 25 and 30 per cent of our market a few years ago, and particularly through 2021 for a period of time there we were in the 20 per cent-plus mark," Mr Walsh said.
"It means we're still going to be critically low on properties to rent for the foreseeable future."
Many parts of the market have cooled following record prices and lightning-fast sales in 2021.
First home buyer numbers fell over the September quarter, accounting for just 16 per cent of the market, while just 305 properties sold to mainland buyers, marking a 34 per cent drop on the June quarter.
Launceston's median house price fell 4.2 per cent (from $585,000 to $560,000) in the September quarter.
Mr Walsh said the rising cash rate, which hit 2.85 per cent this month following a seventh consecutive hike, had made the market less attractive for several key groups.
"We're faced with rising interest rates because of inflation and there are two casualties, one is first home buyers and the second is the investor market," Mr Walsh said.
"First home buyers have the option to stay wherever they are and save more money, investors have the option not to spend, but it's not helping the situation where availability of rentals is still sitting at 1 per cent."
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the government had delivered 1505 new homes, land plots and accommodation services since July 2019.
"We are on track to meet our target to deliver 1,500 homes by June 2023 and rising to a total of 10,000 new homes by 2032," Mr Barnett said.
Labor Lyons MHA Jen Butler urged the government to do more to curb housing stress.
"We know last month there were only eight new social houses built, for the government's target, this is really not going to reach what they need to make it more accessible for the Tasmanian public," Ms Butler said.
Rental properties in Launceston and the North-East have a median weekly rental value of $459, according to CoreLogic data.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
