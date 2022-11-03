The Examiner
West Devonport's Madison Clark still 'pinching' herself ahead of Hockey One debut

Laura Smith
By Laura Smith
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:55pm, first published 5:54pm
As she juggles year 12 graduation and a busy exam period, Coastal hockey talent Madison Clark will also make her highly-coveted Hockey One debut.

Laura Smith

Laura Smith

Sports Journalist

Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au

