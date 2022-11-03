New Meander Valley playing-coach Will Stoltenberg is aiming to make Westbury Recreation Ground a fortress.
The gun player, who has switched from East Coast, is looking forward to the challenge of helping the Suns rise off the bottom of the NTFA division one ladder.
"Meander is a proud club and I have fond memories of playing against Meander at Westbury," he said.
"We've lost to them a couple of times and when they're playing their best football they're a tough side to beat at home.
"That's what I plan to bring back to the side again, being very hard to beat at home. I think that's a good place to start."
Stoltenberg was also pleased to announce his younger brother Paul (East Coast) and George Town's Malcolm Jones were returning to the club.
They can both play in the ruck.
The new coach, who has taken on the role after Brennan Savage stepped down, said there was a focus on drawing players back to the club.
Stoltenberg explained family ties helped get him to the Suns. His wife is from Westbury and her family live in the area. He also has cousins that play for the club.
"I'm very excited, it's a great club with a good culture and community values," the 31-year-old said.
"They want to put a good footy product on the park and it's something I'm very keen to be involved with."
Stoltenberg coached the now defunct Prospect Hawks senior team in 2017 in NTFA division two as well as South Launceston's under-16s in 2020 and 2021.
His senior career has included stints at St Helens, Launceston, Wynyard and East Coast.
He has played in multiple premierships, including a 2018 flag with the Swans.
Stoltenberg finished fourth in this year's NTFA league best and fairest count.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
