The legacy and sacrifice made by Burnie-born Corporal Cameron Baird VC MG has again been honoured.
Corporal Baird's official Victoria Cross portrait was unveiled at the Burnie RSL on Thursday, a moment his father Doug said was special for the family.
Corporal Baird was awarded Australia's 100th Victoria Cross (VC) after he was killed in action in 2013 in Afghanistan.
"Cam's story needs to be continually told. We can't take it for granted that people are going to remember," Mr Baird said.
The portrait unveiling comes as the state government relaunches a scholarship in his name.
The Corporal Baird scholarship program will be available to year 11 and 12 students enrolled at any Tasmanian school and aims to increase awareness of Corporal Baird VC and his legacy, as well as the experience of the greater ADF community.
Mr Baird said the scholarship program was a wonderful opportunity and was proud to have Cameron associated with it.
"We think Cameron would be happy that we're talking with children; we're talking with the youth of Tasmania through his name,'' he said.
"I think we're on the right track to preserve Cameron's legacy."
Veterans' Affairs Minister Guy Barnett said that he was hoping the scholarship would inspire students to achieve their objectives in life.
He said he believed that is what Corporal Baird would have wanted.
"The service and the sacrifice that Corporal Cameron Baird demonstrated on that day to protect his mates and to support and defend Australia should never be forgotten," Mr Barnett said.
Mr Barnett said that Corporal Baird's personal motto was to "Aspire to Inspire."
"When Doug first shared that with me, I was awestruck."
Mr Barnett said this motto inspired the government relaunch of the expanded scholarship program.
The scholarship will open in term two next year.
The Advocate journalist covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Do you have a story? Contact me on 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommuitymedia.com.au
