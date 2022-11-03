The man who fatally struck Bobby Medcraft with a sword was surrounded by chaos, darkness, fear, noise and yelling when a large male who could have been armed ran towards him, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Greg Richardson, defence counsel for Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, said the jury needed to take into account the Mr Sheehan's circumstances when considering whether he acted in lawful self defence. "His reaction was to swing with a blade," he said.
Mr Sheehan, 33, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft at Downlands about 3.50am on March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg, causing death by blood loss, and that all are criminally responsible.
The Crown alleges they formed a common purpose to inflict violence on Mr Medcraft and that death was a probable consequence. Last week Mr Sheehan gave evidence that he swung the sword in a backhand motion as Mr Medcraft was running towards him.
The Crown alleges Mr Medcraft was face down in a garden bed covering his head when Mr Sheehan chopped his leg. It alleges Mr Sheehan ought to have known, if he had stopped and thought about it, that a strike with such a weapon was likely to cause death.
Mr Richardson said that a person was entitled to defend themselves in circumstances as they believed them to be.
He said the force used must be commensurate with the threat. He said three witnesses corroborated Mr Sheehan's case. He said Amanda Bloom heard Mr Medcraft say at Thorne st about 2.30am that he was going to stab someone in the brain.
At Ritchie avenue resident Bree Miller heard the words stabbing or stab as two cars crashed together and Karen Agar had seen someone from a red car [which Mr Medcraft was in] smash a stubby on the road. Mr Richardson will continue his address on Tuesday.
Also on Thursday defence counsel for Mr Hanlon Paul Sullivan said Mr Sheehan was a stranger to his client making it unlikely they could have formed a common purpose.
Mr Sullivan, said his client had never met Mr Sheehan before.
He said that Mr Hanlon had limited knowledge of the sword but had seen something in a sheath passed into the car that travelled to Ritchie avenue.
"There was no evidence that he ever handled it," he said.
Mr Sullivan said that Mr Hanlon went in the car to make up the numbers but was in the back seat so had no control over what happened.
He said that there was limited time in the confrontation for Mr Hanlon to have kicked Mr Medcraft.
The jury heard from an eyewitness Mrs Agar that three or four men kicked Mr Medcraft in the head.
Mr Medcraft's partner Kalinda Morrisson gave evidence that she saw a bald guy kicking Mr Medcraft causing his head to bounce off rocks in a garden bed.
Mr Sullivan said Mr Hanlon maybe have exchanged punches with Mr Medcraft while lying on the ground.
He cast doubt on the evidence of Mr Medcraft's friend Jake McDonald about kicking.
He said evidence from the state pathologist Donald Ritchey of cuts and bruises to Mr Medcraft's head could have been consistent with punches.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.