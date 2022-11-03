The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greg Richardson says jury needs to take into account the circumstances of his client's self defence swing

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 4 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobby Medcraft

The man who fatally struck Bobby Medcraft with a sword was surrounded by chaos, darkness, fear, noise and yelling when a large male who could have been armed ran towards him, a Supreme Court jury heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.