The Bob Brown Foundation protested outside the Tassal annual general meeting ahead of the takeover vote on Friday.
As part of the action, shareholders entering the meeting were handed a letter from the Global Salmon Farming Resistance, warning of Cooke Aquaculture's environmental track record.
Bob Brown Foundation fish farm campaigner Alistair Allan said despite a global movement of phasing out salmon farming, Tasmania was opening its doors to a massive company with a history of environmental breaches.
"Cooke is looking to takeover Tassal because the Tasmanian Government is more than happy to allow the destruction of our beautiful rivers, bays and ocean for profit," he said.
"Cooke has already seen salmon farming starting to be phased out in Canada due to its monumental impacts so now they are coming to Tasmania where the government couldn't care less about the environmental impacts."
The company in a statement said it would operate in Tasmania in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
"We are looking forward to working with the government, industry and public on the new 10-year and beyond plan to sustainably manage and grow the Tasmanian aquaculture sector and local jobs through modern and leading-edge technologies," it said.
An open letter from the Global Salmon Farming Resistance was published in major newspapers on Wednesday, warning Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer to expect the worst from the takeover by Cooke.
It included testimony that the company had habitually used litigation and legal threats to avoid accountability for violating environmental laws in the US and that it had created serious environmental issues in its home base of Canada.
It called upon the government to implement a recommendation from the Legislative Council's fin fish inquiry to develop a plan to reduce inshore fin fish farming sites.
Government minister Guy Barnett on Thursday said the state's salmon industry was highly regulated and provided jobs for the state.
