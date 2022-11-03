Two people charged in relation to alleged George Town murder

Tasmania Police have charged two people in relation to the alleged murder of a man in George Town.
In a statement, police said further charges have been laid as part of continued investigations by the Tasmanian Northern Criminal Investigation Branch into the alleged stabbing, which occurred on October 22.
A 50-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both of West Launceston, were charged with being an Accessory after the fact to murder.
Both people are to appear in an out of hours court in Launceston on Thursday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.