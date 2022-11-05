Susie Cai is certainly not unfamiliar with council, she has spent years advocating against the development of the Gorge Hotel.
She is now one of seven new councillors for City of Launceston council. Ms Cai has lived in Launceston for 35 years and runs the Golden Brumby restaurant on Margaret Street.
She said she "speechless" when she saw her name in the elected category. "I was astounded to see my name amongst the 12 elected," Ms Cai said.
Ms Cai said it was her strong community relationships that set her apart.
"Those in Launceston who know me have witnessed my ability to work hard and communicate in harmony with the public," she said.
Those in Launceston who know me have witnessed my ability to work hard and communicate in harmony with the public.- City of Launceston councillor-elect, Susie Cai
Her ongoing battle with the Gorge Hotel development has shown the community her true colours, she said.
"In the last three and half years ... I have experienced the support from the majority of the community that feels strongly about preserving Launceston's heritage," Ms Cai said.
Ms Cai has welcomed the changes to council after the election, now with more younger people being elected.
"In my opinion it's more important to have a balance of both young and old, it's good to have different ideas and points of view brought to the table," she said.
Ms Cai recently put in an appeal to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal after the Gorge Hotel building plan was approved by council in September 2022.
Ms Cai and her family spoke against the application when it was presented to City of Launceston Council in September.
Ms Cai said she would remain balanced if the development returned to council.
"I have had to deal with the Gorge Hotel for over three years and have learnt to balance that out with my family and business commitments," she said. "I pride myself in multi-tasking and time management."
While a newcomer to local government as a councillor, Ms Cai said her experience with not only council but tribunals over the past few years has prepared her.
While Ms Cai is aware of her role in council as one of the few women and with a migrant background, she said those are not what she wants people to see her for.
"I consider myself a strong woman with hard working ethics," she said.
"I am a woman of courage, and my strength of character is what the community has witnessed and recognised. People see me for my qualities not my gender nor ethnic background."
But Ms Cai was also driven to run for council when she saw a lack of diversity in council, including people from from different social and cultural backgrounds.
"I want to represent and defend the way of life of all the people in Launceston and this city's heritage," she said.
Ms Cai said she wanted to see council become more open in their decision making.
"I wish to make sure there is fairness and representation for everyone, not just for the top end of town," she said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.