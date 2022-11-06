How are struggling families getting by?

EACH time I visit a supermarket, I'm drawn to the items which bear a "locked down until January 2023" sign.
What exactly does that convey? Does it suggest that there will be a steep increase in the pricing and we should all stock up? Are the supermarkets trying to give us all a friendly warning that is unfortunately out of their control and that we should prepare ourselves? Whatever the reason, there is going to be a hike and more paid at the checkout.
I feel for struggling families on low incomes and the many dependent on social services. What a greedy, selfish and indifferent world we have become.
It's one that I have difficulty trying to cope with and at times find it extremely difficult to be part of. The more I take note of human attitudes towards one another, the more I feel disgusted and helpless.
SO the Marinus Link is to go ahead and one of the main worries is a transmission system from the Smithton region to Burnie.
I can't see what the fuss is about when there is already a route that was in government hands and maybe legally still is that should satisfy everyone. It's the former railway corridor. No new land would have to be acquired. But the problem I have is why are we building it at? successive governments have made noises about bringing industry and businesses to the state and their glowing advantage is green energy.
So why are we building a cable to sell discount power to the mainland when it could be utilised here to subsidise local businesses and lure others to the state?
Our power is marketed to companies in Melbourne as "green energy" and these companies then use the "green energy" tag to attract customers. Why are we subsidising Victorian businesses and not our own?
THE state government is struggling to justify spending $750 million on a new football stadium. I have seen enough over the years to know that the actual cost of a project like this usually ends up at more that twice the original estimate. How can we possibly rationalise spending $1.5 billion?
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.