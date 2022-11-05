TT-Line's move to Corio a hopeless move for travellers

THE Spirit of Tasmania's move to Corio is supposed to be a "great move for Tasmanians", which it might be unless you're driving into Melbourne or eastward, or arriving by foot or bicycle.
There is no provision or directions for bike riders that might connect them to bike paths or public transport.
Because of the arrival time in Melbourne's peak period, there are restrictions on when bikes can travel on trains.
The ferry from Geelong may be a circuitous option but there are no directions on how to get there.
We have a Bicycle Tourism Strategy to increase the number of bike tourists but we let them down on how to get here and back to the mainland.
Foot passengers will have to catch a pre-booked shuttle to the station.
At my last enquiry, Minister Michael Ferguson had no final solutions either.
THEY say our domestic electricity prices are going up by at least 50 per cent in the next few months and that's on top of what we are paying now which is way too high for the average person on the street.
I can understand why on the mainland where they have to build new stations to replace the old coal-fired stations with newer greener fuelled generators because of global warming but to pass on the cost to consumers seems over the top.
If the federal and state governments can't control these big corporations with prices being charged, and it's the same with petrol prices, I can see new governments being voted in because the other political parties will promise anything to achieve to form a new government.
I SORT of agree with Tony Newport about the symbolism of the British monarchy (The Examiner, November 1), but that said any switch to a republic is only about the symbolism at a quite shallow level because it's the very sound underlying mechanism that is the real issue.
The last referendum was lost because it did not propose a new constitutional model for the head of state only that they would be an Australian.
The two broad options for a head of state being an elected one and an appointed one.
Looking at the US, Russia, Brazil and many other republics with elected heads of state, well you can shove that model where the sun doesn't shine as far as I am concerned.
Quite separately from the symbolism of a constitutional monarch, the relevant constitutional mechanics have evolved over some centuries now where real power now rests with the people, firstly through their elected representatives and then through those who are appointed by the elected bodies.
I see no reason to shift from the same method of appointing an actual head of state as against the de facto one we now have.
You could call them president, although I would happily stay with Governor/Governor-General.
My more whimsical side suggests 'grand wazoo' but that's just me.
Only senior judges or generals need typically be considered.
We are not that much of a pomp and ceremony people really but it is nice to be invited to the Brit's shows and a bit of romantic fantasy never really hurts.
THANK YOU Robin Gray (The Examiner, November 2) for adding to the debate about the new football stadium in Hobart.
The stadium will only service a percentage of Tasmania's population (spectators) and tourists. We already have an outstanding basketball team, our ongoing cricket XI and excellent hockey teams. Why not support other sports? Then we may find our schools, hospitals and roads are kept in better order. Why is there even a debate about this monstrosity? Where is the money for green spaces and community-based sport? When will we all realise there is only one planet, and one Tasmania?
